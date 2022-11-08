Upgrades underway at Maloneys Beach

Work is underway on new facilities and a staircase at Maloneys Beach.
The first stage of the upgrade is to build a staircase connecting the existing Archeron Trail with the visitor's centre.
Acting area manager with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Julieanne Doyle said the staircase would allow visitors to access the trail without having to navigate the rocky foreshore.
"This upgrade will benefit visitors and locals alike, ensuring safe access from Maloneys Beach to the Acheron Trail in Murramarang National Park," Ms Doyle said.
"Existing use and access to the beach area will be maintained while these works are underway, however visitors must adhere to any safety signage."
As part of these upgrades to the area, Maloney Beach is also being transformed into the southern trailhead of the $3.6 million Murramarang South Coast Walk.
The second stage of the project is also due to begin with a new trailhead, carpark, footpaths and landscaping.
Parts of the Maloneys Beach day use precinct are closed while these major developments occur.
Weather permitting, NPWS anticipates re-opening the area later this summer.
When complete, the Murramarang South Coast Walk will follow a 35-kilometre, uninterrupted coastal route from Pretty Beach to Maloneys Beach, across headlands, spotted gum forests and coastal villages.
Visit the NPWS website for more information on temporary closures in Murramarang National Park and the Murramarang South Coast Walk.
