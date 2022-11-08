Eurobodalla residents are invited to have their say on making the planned Eurobodalla hospital a safe and welcoming space for Indigenous people.
Southern NSW Local Health District and NSW Health Infrastructure are running three community sessions throughout the shire where locals can hear from the architects, see the hospital blueprint plans and provide feedback on the designs.
The three sessions are:
RSVP for catering by emailing hi-eurobodallahospital@health.nsw.gov.au
