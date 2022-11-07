Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wishful Thinking won the 2022 3 Bays Race

By Batemans Bay Sailing Club
November 8 2022 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wishful Thinking making the winning move. Picture by Terry Paton.

"Wishful Thinking" has won the Batemans Bay Sailing Club's (BBSC) annual 3 Bays Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.