Batemans Bay RSL to hold Remembrance Day Service on November 11

Updated November 7 2022 - 4:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Batemans Bay RSL will be holding their Remembrance Day service on Friday November 11 at the Honour Stone on Clyde Street. Picture from file.

Community members are invited to the Batemans Bay RSL's Remembrance Day service.

