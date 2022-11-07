Community members are invited to the Batemans Bay RSL's Remembrance Day service.
The Remembrance Day Ceremony will be held at the Honour Stone on Clyde Street, looking over the Clyde River.
Held on Remembrance Day (November 11), members are asked to gather at the Honour Stone at 10.30am for a 10.45am start.
Remembrance Day's traditions date back to November 11, 1918.
The event's beginnings stem from 5.00am on November 11, 1918, when three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by an allied commander, General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army.
The Armistice became effective at 11am the same day and the four-year long First World War ended and the time and day is now a significant occasion.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
