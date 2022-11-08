Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

From a surf club party in Broulee, to a wood-fired pizza workshop - some of the things happening this week in the Eurobodalla

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:04pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minnie & The Moonrakers performing. Picture supplied.

Library Talk: Children's Language Development

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.