Library Talk: Children's Language Development
Moruya Library
On Thursday, November 10, join local speech pathologist for a free library talk to help parents/carers support their children's language and literacy development. This free talk starts at 10.00am and runs until 11.00am. Perfect for both new and experienced parents alike.
Health and Psychic Expo
Moruya Golf Club
On Saturday, November 12, browse market stalls filled with Crystals, Candles, Jewellery, Artwork, Essential Oils and more, as well as joining in on meditations, talks and mediumship demonstrations facilitated by Expo Stall Holders. Come along between 10.00am and 4.00pm. There is a $5.00 entry fee.
Broulee Bash Party
Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club
On Saturday, November 12, members and guests are invited to a fun night out at the Broulee Surf Life Saving Club. Enjoy socialising with finger food, drinks (with a free drink on arrival) and a DJ. Grab some friends and enjoy a night out in Broulee from 7.00pm until 12.00am.
Community Afternoon - 'Lighting the Wood Oven'
Basil Sellers Exhibition Centre
On Sunday, November 13, come along for a fun afternoon where you will learn all about wood ovens while eating yummy wood-fired pizza. Attendees will also enjoy live music by young artists from local High school bands, plus fun creative activities for children. Come along and enjoy this fun community afternoon from 12.00pm to 4.00pm.
Minne & The Moonrakers performance
Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House
On Saturday, November 12, enjoy a day out at the Tilba Winery and Ale House, enjoying a live performance by Minne & The Moonrakers. Inspired by the musical icons of the 40s and 50s, the band feature an eclectic mix of rollicking rock and bad-arse blues. Enjoy a free day out, starting at 12.00pm.
'Master your make up'
Bay Pavilions, Batemans Bay
On Saturday, November 12, learn make up from a professional with over 30 years in the beauty industry. You don't need to bring anything, just come and learn from 11.00am to 1.30pm. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
