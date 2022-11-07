The longboard division is always an exciting spectator sport. Russell Banks showed style and strength as he turned the nose of his plank along the waves. Nina Lange shuffled her feet to find that sweet spot on the board and travelled maximum distance into shore. But it was the big fella, Matt Hoar, who got seriously technical - turning the longboard as if it were a shortboard and then spicing it up with a drawn out switch-foot nose-ride, a difficult feat. Matt rode this wave right through to end, where I'm sure he only stepped off because his fins were driven into the sand.