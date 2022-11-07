Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
'We have fought hard for it': mayor's November column

By Mathew Hatcher
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Thanks to non-stop lobbying since the bushfires, Eurobodallas telecommunications will be less vulnerable after this months Federal budget promised $750,000 to fireproof Mount Wandera tower. Picture supplied.

This month's federal budget saw money flowing to our shire to help us cope better with future disasters. And it's no accident. Councillors and staff have been advocating hard for funds to make key infrastructure more resilient, and with the support and strong voices of our local MPs - Fiona Phillips, Kristy McBain, and Michael Holland - we'll be much better equipped next time.

