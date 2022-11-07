Moruya resident Jessie Pollock has celebrated 105 years surrounded by friends and family.
"It's quite the achievement", Nurse Sarah Adanson said while looking at the cake, a big '105' sticking out the top.
Ms Pollock currently resides at IRT Moruya, however while she is now in a retirement village, she has lived in Moruya her entire life.
"I was in Moruya as a kid and I never left," she said.
"It's a lovely place to live and I've had a great life."
For Ms Pollock, life in the community has more or less remained the same, however in her younger days, she enjoyed "the occasional house party".
"That's how we learnt to dance," she said.
"We had a lot of good people come in and play the accordions and all that business; old fashioned but it was very good."
The achievement of such an age is not lost on Ms Pollock, who said she "still can't believe it" herself.
However, when it comes to reaching the hundreds, Ms Pollock said one thing trumps the rest - hard work.
"Hard work is the main thing," she said.
"I had five brothers and mum said I was the best one of the lot, I was always cooking and cleaning and working hard."
IRT Moruya Nurse Sarah Adanson agrees with the hard work sentiment, as she said the staff still see Ms Pollock up, walking around and chatting like anyone else.
"We've had a few residents reach 104 but Jessie is the first to crack 105," she said.
"She's been here for a while now and she gets a long with all the other residents."
She's just lovely.- IRT Moruya Nurse, Sarah Adanson.
Ms Pollock said she was grateful to be celebrating with her friends at the retirement village and the night before, celebrating with her family.
"I celebrated with my children and grandchildren," she said.
In terms of how many great children Ms Pollock has, she said she has "lost count".
"I am so lucky to have so many family members and friends who want to celebrate with me."
As the staff and Ms Pollock's friends sang Happy Birthday, Ms Pollock wanted to make one thing extremely clear: "I am very proud to have you all here with me today," she said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
