Escabags: emergency essentials to those fleeing domestic violence

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:13am, first published 9:00am
Carolyn Lord sells both pre-loved baby clothes she has cleaned up and tie-dyed and clothing she has made herself. Picture by Marion Williams

Dalmeny resident and businesswoman Carolyn Lord is a proud supporter of Escabags, a charity that supplies emergency essentials to people fleeing domestic and family abuse.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

