As breast cancer awareness month wraps up, Cancer Council NSW is reminding everyone to get regular mammogram tests.
Eurobodalla local legend Shayne McArthur was diagnosed with breast cancer three times before it finally took her life in 2020.
She was just one of 20,000 Australians diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
Ms McArthur was first diagnosed with the cancer as a 42-year-old.
Her then eight year old daughter Charlotte remembers the experience but was largely shielded from the experience.
She received radiotherapy treatment, and was declared in remission.
However several years later Ms McArthur was again diagnosed with breast cancer during her regular yearly mammogram. It was an unrelated new breast cancer.
"Mum made the decision to not have a single mastectomy and to have a double mastectomy instead to decrease the risk of any further cancers," Charlotte said.
"It was a different process with me being older and understanding what she was going through.
"There was a small period where it was horrible, and of course the recovery was long but mum always wanted to move forward and keep doing all the things she loved."
After her second recovery, Ms McArthur retired to Batemans Bay, where she volunteered with Cancer Council NSW and became known as a public figure for her Zumba fundraisers.
Her slogan "never stop dancing" which she wore on her shirt while performing at the 2017 Stars of Eurobodalla Dance for Cancer represented her attitude to life.
However, after a long flight from London, Ms McArthur's left arm was swollen.
"She had been given such a low percentage from the doctor of her breast cancer returning, it never crossed our mind it could be cancer for a third time, we thought we were in the clear," Charlotte said.
Yet for the family, it was the unthinkable.
The doctors found a cancerous lump near her armpit in the smallest remnant of tissue that remained from the double mastectomy.
"Right up until she couldn't, she still did everything that she loved, and was still as active as possible," Charlotte said.
"All her doctor and oncology appointments took up so much of her life, she was travelling to Canberra weekly for chemotherapy, but she always made time for the little things that brought her joy."
Ms McArthur lost her battle with cancer in 2020.
Women between 54 and 74 should get a mammogram at least every two years.
Early detection of breast cancer leads to increased survival, increased treatment and improved quality of life.
If you or anyone you know has any questions about cancer, call Cancer Council on 13 11 20 or visit cancercouncil.com.au/get-support
