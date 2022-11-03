Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Weekends are covered as Bas restarts Saturday Sessions

Updated November 3 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
Adrienne Conways Forest Waterfall Adrienne will hold a workshop to show beginning and experience painters how to capture light in black and white landscape paintings. Picture supplied.

There is something for creatives, singers and painters as Saturday Sessions at the Bas return.

