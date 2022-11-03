There is something for creatives, singers and painters as Saturday Sessions at the Bas return.
On Saturday November 12 music therapist Kim Edgar-Lane will introduce vocal techniques so participants can explore music basics - melody, harmony and rhythm - to build confidence and learn to use their voice.
In her painting workshop on Saturday December 10 award-winning artist Adrienne Conway will show participants how to capture light in a landscape painting, using only black and white.
READ MORE:
This workshop is for both beginning and experienced painters who will take their finished art home at the end of the afternoon.
Both workshops run from 12.30 to 3.30pm and no previous experience required.
Places are limited and booking essential. For more information and to book, visit the Bas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.