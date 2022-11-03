Batemans Bay's Steven Mason has acquired two new businesses, adding to his Ray White property network on the south coast.
The Ray White Batemans Bay director and licensee purchased Moruya Tuross Realty and Ray White Ulladulla and said the purchases were a win for customers.
"We can introduce buyers to the whole area from Ulladulla to Tuross and Bodalla," Mr Mason said.
"There's a lot more opportunity for buyers and sellers."
There will now be five offices in the network: Batemans Bay, Broulee, Moruya, Ulladulla and Batehaven.
READ MORE:
"The south coast is such a beautiful spot - probably one of the best in the world," Mr Mason said.
"Having five offices is great for renters, sellers and buyers alike."
Ray White Ulladulla, formerly under principals Darryl and Caroline Leslight, will retain the staff operating the office.
Ray White Moruya will now relocate to the Moruya Tuross Realty office on the Princes Highway.
It comes after Ray White established a new office in Batemans Bay earlier this year.
Mr Mason said he was not deterred by the downturn in the market since earlier this year, and said it was an opportunity to invest in building relationships with customers.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.