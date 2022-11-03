State Labor politicians have met in Moruya to discuss a range of issues in the lead up to the state election.
Shadow Minister for Aboriginal Affairs & Treaty and Shadow Minister for Jobs, Investment and Tourism David Harris and Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison met with Bega MP Dr Michael Holland and members of the community and local council in Moruya to discuss an array of local issues.
Topics discussed included:
The Moruya Bypass Action Group discussed the planned bypass and the recent community consultation summary by Transport NSW.
"In regard to our major transport infrastructure projects, consultation needs to involve everyone - from those who use the roads to those who service the roads," Dr Holland said.
"It's been really valuable to have these conversations with our different providers, residents and community groups."
Jenny Aitchison said transport affected health, economy and access to resources.
"One thing we've heard from many stakeholders this week is the disappointment with NSW Government's failure to properly consult with the community," she said.
