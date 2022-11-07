Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Good News

Tomakin's Rally for Recovery delivers $100,000 cheque to Sydney Children's Hospital

Updated November 8 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Ray Dickinson with representatives of the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation at the Tomakin shed. Picture supplied.

Not-for-profit Rally for Recovery have presented a $100,000 cheque to Sydney Children's Hospital.

Local News

