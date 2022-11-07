Not-for-profit Rally for Recovery have presented a $100,000 cheque to Sydney Children's Hospital.
Rally for Recovery is a second-hand store selling everything except clothing from their Tomakin shed on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
They have donated almost $3 million to the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation since they began in 2001.
Club president Ray Dickinson said presenting the donation to the "gobsmacked" hospital representatives made all the volunteer's hard work worthwhile.
"It's a joy to help people," he said.
The organisation is entirely run by volunteers who operate the shed on open days and spend the rest of the week catching up on deliveries.
Mr Dickinson said the volunteers was inundated with orders, and were still catching up on purchases from April this year.
"It's a really, really popular place," he said.
"There's a lot of people who would furnish their whole houses with our stuff and be very comfortable."
They attract customers from as far abroad as Narooma and Ulladulla and are flooded with donations from community members eager to support the cause.
Rally's recently received an IMB Community Foundation grant to fund an awning for the shed, allowing them to open on rainy days.
