Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Eight women are training to be the first to row a surf boat across Bass Strait

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 3 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five south coast women are part of a team trying to be the first women to row Bass Strait in a surfboat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.