Five south coast women are part of a team trying to be the first women to row Bass Strait in a surfboat.
Ashley Bujeya, Michelle Cottington, Shanon Small, Taryn Carver and Kirsty Luff are part of the MusselRowers team training in preparation for the 320 kilometre open water voyage.
"It's a once in a lifetime adventure opportunity," Ms Bujeya said.
"You have to be a little bit crazy to row a surf boat."
They'll be joining three other women from Sydney and leaving from Victoria in February.
For an anticipated seven days, they will be powering their 4.5 metre surf boat across the water, fighting swells and wind and even the possibility of prowling sharks.
Whilst also aiming for the record for first female crew to achieve the feat, there's a more important cause powering every painful stroke and oozy blister.
MusselRowers are aiming to raise $50,000 to support Red Nose, a not-for-profit supporting families affected by the death of a child because of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
Crew sweep, Moruya local Rob Pollock heard a radio advertisement for Red Nose, and the crew jumped to support the cause.
"We thought it was a fantastic charity to row for, to try and get a cure for this disease," Ms Bujeya said.
A men's crew completed the same row earlier this year, providing inspiration for the female crew.
"We thought 'why not be the first women to row across the Bass Strait and raise some money for a good cause?'" Ms Bujeya said.
The crew have been training since May, paddling along the Deua River from Moruya twice every week, as well as frequent painful stints on the rowing machines.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
