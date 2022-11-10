The newest Big Red Kidney Bus is coming to Batemans Bay.
The Big Red Kidney Bus is Kidney Health Australia's NSW holiday dialysis program, allowing people affected by kidney disease to travel and access haemodialysis treatment on the road.
More than 14,500 people nationwide require dialysis to clean their blood, with multiple hospital visits every week, each lasting hours. Holidaying can be difficult, because patients need the facilities to provide the life-saving treatment.
Since the Bus initiative launched in 2017, more than 500 families have enjoyed holidays across Australia because of the medical facilities available on the bus.
Kidney Health Australia displayed the new and improved bus for 2022 in October. It features three comfortable chairs for patients, dialysis machines and is staffed by dialysis nurses and renal technicians, with six sessions a day available at each destination.
Sydney-based Mark Pullinger was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1977 and started dialysis in 2007.
Since 2017, he has been able to holiday with his family because of the facilities available on the bus.
"One of the first things you become aware of once you start dialysis is that you feel restricted because liberty has been taken away from you to go anywhere you want to at any time," Mr Pullinger said.
He said the ability to use the qualified care and dialysis machines while on holidays took away stress from the family, allowing them to enjoy quality time together.
"When an opportunity comes up, that you can revert to previous lifestyle of being able to travel around, it's a great thing," he said.
"They've got hospital quality treatment here, and I can relax."
The bus travels to different locations throughout New South Wales each year, staying for up to six weeks at a time, allowing people to book short or long holidays without having to worry about missing their dialysis treatments.
The bus arrived in Batemans Bay at the Big4 Batesman's Bay Beach Resort on Monday November 7 and will remain until December 10.
People living with kidney disease can book as many sessions as required on the Big Red Kidney Bus by visiting: kidney.org.au/bigredkidneybus
