Eurobodalla Shire Council has issued a warning to builders after a spike of cases where worksites failed with sediment and erosion controls.
Council's environmental services manager Deb Lenson said an increasing number of builders weren't complying with pollution measures required on construction sites.
"While some water overflow is expected in wet weather, there are too many cases where sediment and erosion fencing is non-existent or not maintained at all, and in some cases runoff from sites is actively being diverted - illegally - into waterways," she said.
"It is up to builders and property owners to manage their sites properly, and the council rangers regularly patrol construction sites to check pollution measures are effective.
To avoid polluting the shire's waterways and incurring subsequent fines, Ms Lenson said builders and their contractors should make sure their sites have adequate environmental control measures in place, and that these controls are maintained throughout construction.
There are currently several building sites under investigation for their erosion controls.
Earlier this year, the Local Court upheld an $8,000 penalty issued by Council against a non-compliant building company and awarded Council legal costs.
To help builders, the council has set up a weather alert notification system to prompt them to check their sites and pollution controls. Eurobodalla builders and trades can register for these email notifications by contacting Council's environment team on 4474 1019 or enviro.services@esc.nsw.gov.au
Prolonged recent rain has also seen an increase in complaints from residents about water running across their yards from neighbouring properties.
The council does not become involved in civil matters like these and encourages neighbours to negotiate a solution.
