Warning to builders to control erosion on worksites

November 2 2022 - 3:38am
Building site pollution after a rain event in the Eurobodalla recently. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has issued a warning to builders after a spike of cases where worksites failed with sediment and erosion controls.

