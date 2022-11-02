Mogo Wildlife Park is celebrating community heroes with free entry throughout the month of November.
Each week of November, certain professions are given free entry into any of the parks owned by Australia Wildlife Park - including Mogo Wildlife Park.
Director of sales and marketing at Australia Wildlife Park Sara Ang said the initiative was designed to celebrate all those who had given so much to their work in the last few years.
"There are so many occupations really in need of a fun day out," she said.
"Off the back of COVID, occupations such as nurses and hospitality workers are in need of a bit of a perk.
"When you can give back to the community, it's just the way you should do business".
Previously the initiative was only for defence force members during November, but this year Australia Wildlife Parks is broadening who can enter their parks for free.
During their designated week, anyone within that profession can show their employment ID at the gate for free entry into any of the three parks owned by Australia Wildlife Parks: Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park and Mogo Wildlife Park.
The designated weeks and professions are:
