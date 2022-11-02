Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay Primary runners up in the NSWPSSA touch football championships

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Batemans Bay PSSA Touch Football team - grand finalists in 2022, and their coaches Sheree Meyn and Naomi Blunden. Picture supplied.

Batemans Bay Primary School touch football team have finished second in the state-wide Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.