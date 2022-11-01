The upgrades to Observation Point in Batehaven are well under way.
Project engineer George Workman said the two-level viewing platform was halfway to completion and should be finished before the end of November.
"The viewing platform is fully accessible, with ramps and seating to present outstanding views of nearby islands, Batemans Bay and new bridge," Mr Workman said.
"I expect the deck will be bookable for wedding and events as it has been designed to hold up to 100 guests.
"There is coach and car parking, lots of seating, a bespoke shade structure, yarning circle with seating and several smaller viewing areas.
"The upgrade not only focuses on magnificent views, but culture and history as well. We've included a focus on Indigenous cultural heritage and an attention to native landscaping details.
"There will be information signage of Aboriginal and European cultural and historical information."
Two dead trees that are hollow bearing were also kept in the plans after being assessed safe to keep.
"They can provide opportunities for native animal habitat and signage will be installed showing the environmental benefits," Mr Workman said.
With construction work full steam ahead, Mr Workman warned the public to steer clear of the area.
"Our construction teams are still seeing community members come to the gates every day to take a look," Mr Workman said.
READ MORE:
"Please be mindful the site is closed to the public with heavy plant machinery and construction teams busily working to get the job done by the end of the year.
"Please do not approach the site until works are complete."
Observation Point is also the northern gateway to the new 14.5km Batemans Bay Coastal Headlands Walking Trail. Work will commence on the walking trail from Observation Point to McKenzies Beach in the coming weeks.
"Once complete, Observation Point will become the jewel and the crown of the walking trail," Mr Workman said.
Work on the walking path will include establishing trails, footpaths, stairs and additional viewing platforms on the route.
The walking trail links headlands and beaches between Batehaven and McKenzies Beach via existing natural bush tracks. It is scheduled to open mid-2023.
The $6.5 million Coastal Headland Walking Trail and Observation Point project has been jointly funded by the Australian and NSW governments, the council and community groups. For more information, visit the project page on the council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.