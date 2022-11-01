Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

100 years ago: Mascot roo escapes pen

Updated November 1 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arthur Crapp with the Examiner's mascot Roo.

MRS. E. M. Wallace has disposed of her general store business, dwelling and land at Gundary to Mr. J. Spinks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.