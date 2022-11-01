MRS. E. M. Wallace has disposed of her general store business, dwelling and land at Gundary to Mr. J. Spinks.
SOME excitement was caused in town early on Monday morning when a kangaroo chase took place. Through the gate being left open, the "Examiner's" mascot escaped from the paddock, in which he is kept, out to the street. Mr. W. Crapp on his race mare Submarine and leading Kerlin went in pursuit of the marsupial which was making towards Gundary for the bush. But Mr. Crapp could not gain much ground as his horses were almost unmanageable through being terrified. Fortunately, the 'roo turned into Miss Murphy's yard, where half a dozen dogs bailed him up, but strange to say not one was game to tackle him, the 'roo holding them all at bay. ... [It] made another dash for liberty down Campbell Street. Careering up Vulcan Street and down lower Queen Street he gained the lanes and escaped into a paddock and hid amongst some greenstuff, where his owner, Mr. A. W. Constable, eventually found him. ... The runaway was returned to his home in an unharmed state.
MESSRS. P. Minahan and N. Wadell are still working on their reefing proposition at the head of Ferguson's Gully near Deau River, and the prospects are said to be very encouraging.
THE Mosquito Bay Co-operative Dairy Company, Limited; nominal capital of £1000, in £1 shares has been registered. The company will deal generally in dairy and farm products. The first directors are F. J. Barling, J. Sebbens, A. E. Lavis, R. Innes, H. P. Lewis, N. Christensen and J. Innes.
MR. S. W. Bate, of Central Tilba, has disposed of his property, "The Cedars," Moruya, at present occupied by Mr. J. McKeon, to Mr. C. Sebben, teacher at Newstead Public School.
LAST Friday considerable perturbation was caused in the minds of our Shire officials through the Under Secretary for Labor and Industry notifying them that 600 unemployed men would arrive by steamer that day. On hearing the news our ratepayers immediately had visions of wood-blocked roads and granite footpaths within our boundary, but alas they are doomed to disappointment, as instead of the light brigade arriving, Engineer Dawson received only SIX men, whom he at once set to work on the Moruya-Bodalla road.
ADVERT. LOST COAT. Left hanging on pink gate at Moruya Park a LADY'S BLACK SERGE COAT. Reward on delivery to - "Examiner" Office, Moruya.
ADVERT. FOR SALE. One set of Loose Covers, white piped and blue, suitable for 5-seater car, almost new. Price on application at - "EXAMINER" OFFICE.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc. https://www.mdhs.org.au
