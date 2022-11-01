SOME excitement was caused in town early on Monday morning when a kangaroo chase took place. Through the gate being left open, the "Examiner's" mascot escaped from the paddock, in which he is kept, out to the street. Mr. W. Crapp on his race mare Submarine and leading Kerlin went in pursuit of the marsupial which was making towards Gundary for the bush. But Mr. Crapp could not gain much ground as his horses were almost unmanageable through being terrified. Fortunately, the 'roo turned into Miss Murphy's yard, where half a dozen dogs bailed him up, but strange to say not one was game to tackle him, the 'roo holding them all at bay. ... [It] made another dash for liberty down Campbell Street. Careering up Vulcan Street and down lower Queen Street he gained the lanes and escaped into a paddock and hid amongst some greenstuff, where his owner, Mr. A. W. Constable, eventually found him. ... The runaway was returned to his home in an unharmed state.