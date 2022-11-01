The Red Door Theatre Company Inc are in the final weeks of rehearsing their latest production.
'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' by Derek Webb will be the production company's seventh play since forming in 2016.
Company president Anthony Mayne said the play was a comedic whodunnit for the whole family.
"There's a bit of mystery, a bit of whodunnit and a lot of comedy," he said.
He is most proud of the way the theatre company engages with the community.
"It's real local community theatre," he said.
The cast of 15 includes some experienced actors but also some making their stage debut.
"It's terrific to have so many community members in the theatre's community," Mr Mayne said.
The company originally wanted to perform Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' but found more community members were keen than the eight-person script allowed.
They instead chose Agatha Crusty, a play tracing the titular character as she investigates a crime scene in the village of Chortelby.
There will be seven performances, all to be held in The Red Door Theatre at the Moruya RSL Hall - the new permanent home for the theatre troop.
"There is table seating at the performances, so people can come along and bring a drink and a platter," Mr Mayne said.
The shows are:
For more information, visit The Moruya Red Door Theatre Facebook
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
