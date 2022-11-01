Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Engineers have assessed the risk of a landslide as 'not high' after rains cause rock fall

Updated November 1 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rock slip on North Head Drive near Moruya after recent rain. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council engineers have assessed the potential risk of landslide after a recent rock slip near Moruya.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.