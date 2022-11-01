Eurobodalla Shire Council engineers have assessed the potential risk of landslide after a recent rock slip near Moruya.
Heavy rain in early October caused small-scale rockfall onto the shoulder of North Head Drive near Moruya airport.
A council spokesperson said the council was continually monitoring the situation.
They said engineers had assessed the rockface cliffs beside the road and decided the risk of significant failure was "not high".
"Work crews clear up any minor slips as they occur," the spokesperson said.
"A small amount on the road was quickly removed by our crews, thanks to reports from community members."
They said the site would be considered for future improvements to increase the resilience of the road into the future.
