Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The timeshare system limits when dogs can be on the sand

November 1 2022 - 3:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timeshare is back in force at the Eurobodalla's beaches, meaning dogs are only allowed on the sand at certain times of the day. Picture supplied.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has reintroduced the timeshare system, limiting the time dogs can be on the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.