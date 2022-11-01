Eurobodalla Shire Council has reintroduced the timeshare system, limiting the time dogs can be on the beach.
From November 1, dogs are allowed on any of the 18 timeshare beaches across the shire before 9am and after 5pm.
No dogs are allowed on the beaches during the day from 9am to 5pm.
There remain 29 areas in the shire where dogs are allowed off-leash all the time.
In National Parks, beaches in National Parks and in 24 other locations, dogs are prohibited all the time.
For more information, visit the council's website: esc.nsw.gov.au/residents/pets/dog-friendly-beaches-and-areas
