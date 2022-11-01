Eurobodalla Shire Council has reported an increase in serious dog attacks.
The council's acting senior ranger Mitchell Stirling said dog attacks were becoming an almost daily issue.
"Last month, we had almost one attack per day and we are trending in that direction this month too," Mr Stirling said.
"The seriousness of attacks has increased, with some hospitalisations of people and animals having to go to the vet.
"The number of dog attacks this year has represented the same as previous years. As we move into the warmer months the numbers tend to rise."
Following investigations into dog attack incidents, Mr Stirling said the main causes were owners' lack of understanding of their dog's social skills and dogs being off lead in public.
"We are seeing a lot of dogs not interacting well with others and majority of attacks occurring when they're unrestrained," Mr Stirling said.
He urged owners to be more aware of their dog's behaviour.
"To be a responsible dog owner and to understand your dog's experience interacting with other dogs and people, and their behavioural cues is key to reducing the number of dog attacks in our community," Mr Stirling said.
"Please train your dog, know your dog, and exercise caution with your dog in unfamiliar places - if it's their first visit to an area, keep them on a lead a few times first."
Mr Stirling reminded owners to always keep dogs on a lead, unless signposted otherwise.
"Remember that not all dogs are the same, and not all owners train and socialise their dogs," he said.
Owners can also receive an on-the-spot fine of $1320 if their dog displays aggression, harasses or chases animals or people.
"A dog does not have to physically bite for it to be considered an attack," Mr Stirling said.
Resources on dog ownership responsibilities are available on the council's website, or by giving rangers a call.
"We prefer sharing information with pet owners rather than imposing fines, please get in touch with the team if you have any questions," Mr Stirling said.
For more information, visit the council's pets page or contact rangers on 4474 1019.
