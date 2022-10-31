Deck Arvo Party and Sustainable Market
The Bend and Sip Bar, Narooma
The Bend and Sip Bar in Narooma have a new deck and they want you to see! Come and enjoy a special market and lunch day with n outdoor BBQ, coffee, Tilba Chai, Aussie Wines and Broulee Brewhouse beer with live music starting from 12.00pm on November 6.
Calendar Girls Play
33 Gregory St, Batemans Bay
Bay Theatre Players Inc brings you Calendar Girls, by Tim Firth. The entertaining performance is about the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukaemia Research Fund. Running on November 4 from 7.30pm to 9.50pm, tickets can be purchased online. Come see some very talented Batemans Bay community members.
Disney Themed Kids Disco Dance Party
Batemans Bay Soldiers Club
A fun afternoon catered to kids aged up to 12 in a fun, safe environment where they can have a blast with DJ and host Emma. There will be dancing and other fun activities. The Disco is a Disney themed event, so we fully encourage dressing up and getting in the spirit of the theme. Ticket for the great event on Saturday 5th of November at 4.00pm can be purchased online.
Kokoda Track 80th Anniversary Presentation
Moruya Golf Club
A number of Eurobodalla men served on the infamous Kokoda Track during 1942. They suffered exhaustion, poor diet, exposure to the elements and harsh jungle, not to mention danger from an often unseen enemy. This free seminar is a must for any person who has an ancestor who served on the Kokoda Trail during 1942. Bookings can be made online by searching for the event.
Women's Red Dust Healing Yarning Circle
Bodalla Memorial Hall
On November 4, all women in the Eurobodalla can enjoy this yarn circle. From 10.00am to 2.00pm, come along and enjoy he Red Dust Healing program which examines the intergenerational effects of colonisation on Indigenous families.
Narooma Boats Afloat Festival
Wagonga Inlet, Narooma
Come and watch 40 restored traditional boats cruise across Wagonga Inlet. The Grand Parade can be viewed from the bridge and along the Mill Bay Boardwalk. The event which starts at 10.00am on November 12 is the perfect way to spend the day.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
