A series of theatrical workshops helping teenagers process their emotions regarding the bushfires have been an incredible success.
The ReGrowth Theatre Project ran a series of workshops for young people aged 10 to 17 along the south coast from Batemans Bay to Eden.
The workshops aimed to help young people to grow their acting skills, meet peers and create theatre from their shared stories and experiences as a way of healing and recovering from the bushfires.
Sophie Claude was just one of many teenagers from across the shire who attended the workshops and said they made her feel heard.
"Sometimes you can't really say what you really think about things," Sophie said.
"They gave everyone a voice about how they felt regarding current issues, and we were able to perform that.
"I felt I actually had a voice."
The 15 year old enjoyed the opportunity to perform theatre addressing issues such as climate change, mental health and healing after the bushfires.
A long roll of butcher's paper was unfurled along the floor, and the participants were asked to write down how they felt regarding different issues and topics.
"It was just really positive the way the issues of the day were addressed," Sophie said.
Later, they would walk around the room in a circle and try act out different emotions.
Sophie said the entire process was professional and helped her develop her love for theatre.
She was in two performances at Bodalla Hall and Broulee Surf Club.
"It felt like we got to make a change and spread awareness about what we think is important," she said.
"It was funny and entertaining improvisation performance which we loved, and which was important."
The workshops were funded by Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
