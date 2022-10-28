Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Mailbox - October 31: Letters to the editor

Updated October 31 2022 - 11:46pm, first published October 28 2022 - 5:24am
Petition concern

Denhams Beach looking inviting. Picture by Sally Foy

Petition questioned

Re Environment group delivers budget petition to Gilmore MP (Bay Post October 26) I wonder how many of the signatrees are prepared to give up some of their luxury items and personal wealth to contribute to developing countries to assist them to achieve a similar lifestyle to that enjoyed by our community.

