This makes me worried about the well being of our community. During the fires we were cut off from everywhere. BBH was a haven caring for Batemans Bay residents and first responders. No-one can assure me this will never happen again. We never envisaged it happening, but it did. But we will have no BBH to go to for help like we did then. If we are to lose our hospital we at least need a 24/7 emergency department to support the emergency health needs of our community and visitors.