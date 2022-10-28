Re Environment group delivers budget petition to Gilmore MP (Bay Post October 26) I wonder how many of the signatrees are prepared to give up some of their luxury items and personal wealth to contribute to developing countries to assist them to achieve a similar lifestyle to that enjoyed by our community.
The west has enjoyed benefits of cheap coal and oil but are now telling developing countries and local manufacturers that it is now wrong. Solar and wind is great but who will pay for the infrastructure and when will it be up and available to everyone and will it reduce or increase utility costs? What happens to the people who work in the current industries and the associated businesses that support or benefit from them. It's easy to complain it is another thing to stop, assess the problem and develop strategies to address the problem in a real world way.
Our Eurobodalla community would defnitely benefit from a Level 4 hospital. My concern is the subsequent closure of the Batemans Bay Hospital (BBH) on the opening of this new hospital in Moruya and the inherent consequences to our Batemans Bay community and its many visitors. Our GPs are already overloaded. A lot of people attend BBH emergency department when they are unable to secure an appointment and feel unable to wait for an appointment to become available to see their GP.
When BBH Emergency Department is closed what will happen to those people? A lot of them are elderly, financially challenged or don't have transport and public transport is limited. I can imagine waiting times for an ambulance will be longer as they will be out of the area for extended times due to the increased distance they will have to travel. I am concerned for my family. God forbid they become critically unwell, having to wait for an ambulance, then the increased distance they will need to travel to Moruya. The current BBH emergency department is in much closer proximity.
Our ambos are skilled and amazing professionals, the added pressures on them will be massive. Imagine yourself or a loved one having to be resuscitated in the back of an ambulance all the way to Batemans Bay and surrounds eg Nelligen or further out, to Moruya. I can't imagine the outcome will be a positive one.
This makes me worried about the well being of our community. During the fires we were cut off from everywhere. BBH was a haven caring for Batemans Bay residents and first responders. No-one can assure me this will never happen again. We never envisaged it happening, but it did. But we will have no BBH to go to for help like we did then. If we are to lose our hospital we at least need a 24/7 emergency department to support the emergency health needs of our community and visitors.
Apparently BBH is to remain open until the new hospital in Moruya is opened, but already many of our facilities have been or are being moved to the Moruya Hospital causing patients who would traditionally be treated in Bateman Bay being sent to Moruya. Even though a Level 4 hospital in Moruya will greatly benefit the Eurobodalla, it does not bring emergency care any closer to the residents of Narooma, and Batemans Bay residents will definitely be adversely affected by the loss of their hospital.
A widely held belief that I hear repeatedly, is that volcanoes release more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than human activities do. It is however a well established scientific fact that human activities emit 60, or more times, the amount of carbon dioxide released by volcanoes, each year.
Large, violent eruptions may match the rate of human emissions for a few hours but they are too fleeting and rare to rival annual emissions caused by humans. Emissions from volcanoes have therefore only an extremely minor influence on climate change.
