A Moruya gym has teamed up with NRL player Rhys Kennedy for a special charity event to help Moruya-Tuross Sharks junior Taine Woodford as he battles cancer.
Better Bodies Gym will host training sessions with Kennedy on Saturday, October 29, with a sausage sizzle and opportunities to donate throughout the day.
The sessions will be held for junior teams at the Moruya-Tuross Sharks, Batemans Bay Tigers, and Narooma Devils, but are open to anyone who wants to come along with a $5 donation.
All proceeds from the day will be given to Taine Woodford's family.
Rod Bradley of Better Bodies Gym said he knew both Taine and Rhys as junior footballers.
"I know Taine's family pretty well, and he's just a great kid," he said. "Both Taine and Rhys used to come back to the gym to train if they were in town.
"When I heard about Taine, I felt like I needed to do something. My wife and I had a discussion, and I thought I'd ask Rhys whether he'd be interested in helping out.
"He jumped straight on board, and it grew from that. We know a couple of people from the Sharks, and they thought it'd be a fantastic idea.
"I thought it'd be nice for Rhys to do something with the young guys in the local area, and if we raise a lot of money on top of that, even better."
Mr Bradley said anyone who wanted to come along would be welcome.
"I think there's a couple of parents who will do the workout," he said. "There's a sausage sizzle at the end, and opportunities to donate.
"We've said five bucks a head to come in and work out with Rhys, but if you want to throw in more, that'd be great."
Rhys Kennedy said the day would be good for both the kids involved in the training session and Taine's family.
"The kids can come in to see what it takes to get to the NRL level, and the hard work you have to put in," Kennedy said.
"It's a bit of a taste of what you have to do to get there.
"We've donated a signed jersey from the Broncos that we hope to auction off at the pub as well."
The training session will be held at 2pm at Better Bodies Gym on Queen Street, Moruya. The Woodford family has also set up a gofundme which can be found here.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
