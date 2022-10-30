Shire to hold first All Abilities Festival

The Eurobodalla is holding their first ever All Abilities Festival.
The festival aims to provide a place for community connection and engagement while showcasing the services available in the shire.
Eurobodalla Council's community development coordinator Rhonnie South encouraged people with a disability to come along, and bring family members or support staff to explore interactive activities based around art, performance, fitness and wellbeing.
"I can't wait to see lots of happy smiling faces, where people won't want to go home because they're having such a nice time feeling empowered, engaged and connected," Ms South said.
The festival precinct includes the Narooma Kinema, Odd Bods Gym, Bend and Sip Bar and the CWA hall, with each location hosting a different activity.
Activities include a creative arts hub, an arts arcade, lunch, pilates, chair yoga and Zumba classes.
There is also a quiet space for story telling and a panel discussion in the Kinema featuring local people with disability.
After the panel discussion, Slightly Bent Choir will perform followed by an impromptu drama workshop.
There will be 16 stills of supporting services providing ongoing opportunities after the festival.
"If you enjoy something on the day, you can go home knowing all these things are still available to pick up after the festival," Ms South said.
"The exhibiting service providers are there to help connect you in a variety of categories like fitness, education and training, employment, transport, technology aids and more."
The All Abilities Festival will take place in Narooma on Wednesday November 30 from 10am to 3.30pm.
For anyone needing transport to the festival, contact Ashley Darby on 4474 1297 or email ashley.darby@esc.nsw.gov.au
To attend the festival and receive a free lunch on the day, please register via Eventbrite.
The festival is funded by Council and NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program.
