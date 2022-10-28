Rhys Kennedy ready to make the big move across the globe for his footy career

Rhys Kennedy started his footy career coming through the junior grades at the Moruya-Tuross Sharks. Now, after almost 50 games in the NRL, he's ready to embark on his biggest footy adventure yet.
The 28-year-old recently signed a contract with Hull Kingston Rovers in the English Super League, and will move to the United Kingdom with his partner Jordynne later this year.
Kennedy, whose older brother Jarrad played 51 games in the NRL, said he was "pretty excited" for the move around the globe.
"I'm used to moving around now, I've lived in a few cities in Australia," he said. "At the same time, you get a little fed up with having to pick up your life, but we're excited for the move.
"One of the big reasons I want to go over is getting an opportunity to play more regular footy. It's an opportunity to do some travelling because I didn't get to do much of that when I was younger."
Moving has been a big part of Rhys' life to this point. He played Under 20s with the Melbourne Storm, had stints with both Mt Pritchard and Illawarra in the NSW Cup before signing a contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2018.
He'd be moving again in 2019 when the Brisbane Broncos signed him part way through the season. That's where Rhys found most of his footy success, as he played 47 NRL matches with the Broncos and scored three trys.
His journey now takes him to Kingston-upon-Hull, a port city in east Yorkshire, about four hours north of London, where he'll join fellow NRL alumni Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue in the Robins' side.
Kennedy said he didn't originally want to go to England so early in his career, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play more football.
"The coach called me to explain his plans," he said. "He'd targeted me and a couple of other guys from Australia because we had a lot of football ahead of us.
"I liked that, and the chance to go over there and have opportunities to better myself with more minutes was too hard to pass up.
"I'm not going over there to just take it easy and finish my career, I want to get better as a footy player."
It's a big move to the UK, but Rhys hasn't written off a return to NRL footy in the future.
"I'll keep the option of coming back open," he said. "We'll see how I'm going over the next couple of years and how my body is holding up.
"If I play pretty well, maybe I'll have the option to come back, but if things are going well over there and we're happy where we're living, I'm also open to staying for as long as possible."
Reflecting on his time at the Broncos, Rhys said it was an "amazing" experience.
"It's a one-club city, and the Broncos are big up there," he said. "There were a lot of perks, but the media's pretty heavy.
"I was really lucky to be part of such a big club, and I really appreciate every opportunity I got there. It can be a hard club to be at because there's a lot of scrutiny and pressure, but the majority was positive.
"I learned a lot up there, and I'm a better footy player because of it."
Rhys said his family was fully behind his decision to move. He comes from a footballing family: oldest brother Jarrad played NRL with the Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles, and middle brother Mitch played Under 20s with the Raiders and recently played first grade for the Moruya Sharks.
"I talk to my family before I make big decisions," Rhys said. "I called them about this move and whether they thought it was too early to go, but they're all really supportive of me going.
"It's been hard being away from family for so long. My middle brother has kids, so I'm kind of missing out on seeing them grow up."
Despite his close ties to his family, when asked if there was a player he'd love to 'line up' on the footy field, he offered up his brother Jarrad.
"I played Jarrod in a trial once while I was in the 20s, and I played him in the NSW Cup one day and ran the whole way across the field trying to get him," Rhys said laughing.
"Jarrad was my biggest influence as a young footballer. Whenever he came down the coast he'd drag me along to training with him and show me his ways.
"I was chasing after him and Mitch, because he played 20s for the Raiders. I just always wanted to do what they were doing from a young age."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
