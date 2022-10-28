Three emerging golfers have travelled to to the Central Coast for an invitation-only tournament.
Catalina-based siblings Bronte, Sophie and Bill Eppelstun travelled to the central coast to play in the 2022 Fayde Junior Matchplay at Magenta Shores.
Qualification for the scratch division was based on obtaining the best average scores across Jack Newton Junior Golf tournaments held throughout the past nine months. The kids were pleased just to receive an invitation.
The top eight players from each age group (boys & girls) were split into two pools and played three games against those in the same pool.
Then the winners of each pool played a final game to determine the ultimate winner.
On day one, both Bronte and Sophie lost their games (5&3, 2 down) (4&2, 3&2).
Bill went to 18 holes on both his games, managing to hold his nerve and win both (1 up, 2 up).
On day two, Bronte lost her game (5&4) and Sophie was happy to win hers (3&2).
Neither Sophie nor Bronte progressed to the final but after Bill successfully won his third match in a row he topped his pool and made it to the Under 13 and 14 playoff that afternoon.
The final game was a hard fought, back and forth contest and after Bill made a clutch eight metre putt on the 17th hole, he needed to win the 18th to force a playoff.
It was not meant to be and Bill finished runner up for the 14 year old boys match play title.
A great result for Bill and proof once again that the more work put into the game the more the results show.
