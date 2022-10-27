Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Speech pathologist to visit libraries to develop children's literacy

Updated October 28 2022 - 6:31am, first published October 27 2022 - 10:37pm
Speech pathologist Claire Price will visit Eurobodalla Libraries in November for book readings and tips on how carers can support language and literacy of very young children. Picture supplied.

A south coast speech pathologist will be running free sessions for children at the Eurobodalla's libraries.

