A south coast speech pathologist will be running free sessions for children at the Eurobodalla's libraries.
South Coast Speech Pathology's Claire Price will be running a free session at each of the Shire's libraries aiming to equip careers with skills to aid the development of their child's literacy development.
Each session will include a reading by Ms Price from one of Speech Pathology Australia's 2022 books of the year,
Ms Price will deliver information on how parents and guardians can support the language and literacy development of children aged zero to three years.
"We will not only showcase some great books but give tips on how to make book reading at home a meaningful and joyful experience," Ms Price said.
"It's all about a healthy transition to literacy."
There is a book reading and discussion at each of Eurobodalla's three libraries
Bookings are essential, visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/community/libraries.whats-on.
