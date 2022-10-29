Grandparents help make their communities diverse, active and inspiring.
That was the message out of the NSW Government on Grandparents Day in Australia [Sunday, October 30].
READ MORE:
"Grandparents are the backbone of NSW families, supporting parents, teaching values, and connecting to family history," Mr Coure said.
"I know many of us can recall having special moments with our grandmother or grandfather, like going on outings together or visiting their house for the holidays."
On Grandparents Day community members are encouraged to nominate their loved ones for the Local Grandparents of the Year Awards.
Mr Coure said the government initiative was to recognise the important role of grandparents in communities across the state.
"It's a chance to reflect on the special recipe for love that only they can offer," he said.
"Everyone that takes on the role of a grandparent plays a vital role in family life, building special relationships across all age groups and cultures."
Mr Coure encouraged people to reflect on the special intergenerational bond between seniors and their grandchildren.
"Grandparents Day is a time to acknowledge and say thank you for all that they do for us," Mr Coure said.
"These are all incredibly cherished times for both ourselves and our grandparents."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.