Firefighters from Batemans Bay and Bega were put through their paces last week in Forestry Corporation of NSW's pre-season fire days.
The training provided is part of a wider program that aims to bolster Forestry's firefighting capabilities across the state ahead of the summer fire season.
Forestry Corporation is responsible for preventing and managing fires in two million hectares of state forests across New South Wales. As one of NSW's four statutory firefighting authorities, it also assists with large bushfires on private property, other bushland and also overseas.
Peter Carstairs, protection supervisor, said the outlook for the season ahead was normal to below normal fire potential, but it was still important that all firefighting staff were ready to respond when needed.
"It's hard to predict longer term what the season will bring, however we certainly need to be prepared to go when fires happen," Mr Carstairs said.
"As we approach fire season, we hold fire training days like this to make sure everyone is prepared and ready to respond to an emergency.
"It's essential that land managers and community alike play our part for the fire season- plan ahead, follow the rules and control any fires quickly."
Forestry Corporation's pre-season fire days are part of a rigorous training program, which includes training camps for new firefighters and those looking to advance their skills.
"Our trained firefighters will be on standby for the fire season, ensuring we can help manage the impact of bushfires, wherever they happen," Mr Carstairs said.
