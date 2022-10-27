Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Forestry Corporation trains Batemans Bay, Bega firefighters

October 27 2022 - 2:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Firefighters from Batemans Bay and Bega were put through their paces last week in Forestry Corporation of NSW's pre-season fire days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.