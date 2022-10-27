Eurobodalla residents have an opportunity to shape the future of waste management in the shire.
Eurobodalla Shire Council is asking residents to answer a six question survey on how they currently manage their waste and what is important to them in the process.
The answers will guide the council's policy makers as they respond to the NSW Government's state-wide strategy.
Eurobodalla Council's waste manager Nathan Ladmore said the survey took less than five minutes.
"The survey data is particularly timely for Eurobodalla as we commence a review of our own shire's waste strategy," Mr Ladmore said.
He said NSW had entered a new era of waste management.
"For example, there's a greater focus on reduced emissions through better waste management," he said.
"That's also a key point from Council's Climate Action Plan. We can use expert advice from our new Climate Change Advisory Group to assist with the Eurobodalla Waste Strategy review, while looking to the data from the CRJO survey to provide opportunities for collaboration and ensure alignment with regional and state approaches."
The survey has been developed by the Canberra Region Joint Organisation - an alliance of ten councils, including Eurobodalla Council, and associates Canberra Airport, ACT Government and Wagga Wagga City Council - to help finalise its Regional Waste and Sustainable Materials Strategy 2022-27.
Participate in the online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CRJOWaSMsurvey before Sunday November 6.
