Spectacular rural outlook

Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 5
This elegant, light filled designer home perched high and overlooking the rolling Milton countryside exudes opulence.
No expense has been spared from its luxurious fit out and spacious design providing an abundance of natural light and the double hung and louvre windows capture those cooling summer breezes.
Enjoy the cooler, winter evenings relaxing in front of the fireplace with family and friends.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living open out to the sunny eastern deck for entertaining in the warmer weather.
The kitchen is meticulously appointed with Caesarstone benchtops, SMEG gas cooktop and electric stove, plus a huge walk in pantry.
The spacious home offers a separate family room opening to a north facing alfresco deck, leading down to the garden and fire pit for those casual family occasions.
The sumptuous, private master wing incorporates a huge walk in wardrobe, luxuriously appointed ensuite and balcony.
There is an additional three bedrooms upstairs, office and study area while the downstairs bedroom is perfect for a teenager or guests.
This is a rare opportunity to purchase a stunning home in a quiet cul de sac with some of the best cafes, bars and restaurants this charming town has to offer just a leisurely stroll or short drive away.
