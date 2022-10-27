Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
SAGE has secured a grant to build for the future

Updated October 27 2022 - 1:08am, first published 1:00am
SAGE NSW vice-president Peter Heyward, president Cath Reilly, Urban Rewilds Sharlene Cohen and SAGE committee member Sandra Makdessi. Picture supplied.

SAGE will be better equipped for the future after securing a Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal grant.

