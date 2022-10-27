SAGE will be better equipped for the future after securing a Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal grant.
The Moruya-based not-for-profit secured a $50,000 grant to develop and implement a sustainable disaster-proof business plan to help achieve its mission of creating and supporting a local sustainable food economy.
SAGE president Cath Reilly said the funds enabled SAGE to hire a business manager to develop the plan, which would include business models and practical actions to identify revenue streams and improve the organisation's capacity, ensuring its ongoing financial sustainability and resilience.
"The pandemic, fires and floods have really highlighted the need for a local, secure food economy and now more than ever SAGE is committed to making this vision a reality," Ms Reilly said.
"We're pleased to be working with the locally-based founder of Urban Rewild, Sharlene Cohen, to deliver our business plan, which will build on our Strategic Plan, developed in 2021.
READ MORE:
"Over the past 13 years SAGE has achieved many positive outcomes - we want to ensure our organisation can continue to expand on these achievements and deliver for our community for decades to come."
With around 100 volunteers and its members, SAGE manages Moruya's Tuesday Farmers Market, the SAGE Community Garden, and the commercial market gardening training facility Stepping Stone Farm.
It also runs education programs and a catering enterprise, grows food for worthy community causes and hosts social and community events.
For more information about SAGE, including coming events, initiatives and how to become a volunteer, visit sageproject.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.