Spectacular rural property

This stunning 105 acre rural property is one of a kind.
Conveniently located only 15 kilometres to the Princes Highway, the substantial five bedroom home enjoys panoramic views over the picturesque and protected grazing country with House Creek majestically meandering through the property.
From the spacious home you have stunning countryside views from the elevated position. The home has two fireplaces as well as five reverse cycle air-conditioners throughout, to ensure comfort all year round.
Featuring hardwood flooring, you'll enjoy the space you acquire with the layout. The kitchen has a large butler's pantry and beautiful black granite benchtops.
Outside there is a gorgeous deck with shade sails and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen right next to the inground pool - an entertainer's delight!
A large shed with concrete floor throughout and a well established orchard complete the outside area.
House Creek is crystal clear and provides plenty of family fun as well as livestock and irrigation water. The average annual rainfall is approx. 850mm and there is a main feature dam and a smaller dam. The land is very productive with a mixture of improved and native pastures.You can comfortably run cattle and/or sheep.
