Members of a Eurobodalla Shire based environmental group has delivered a petition to Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips calling on the Albanese Government to "clean up the budget".
The joint petition, with 38,514 signatures, was organised by 350 Australia, GetUp, Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network, Australian Youth Climate Coalition, and the Australian Conservation Foundation.
350 Eurobodalla spokesperson Allan Rees said that while there were only three people there to deliver the petition, they represented more than 700 subscribers and 1000 Facebook followers.
"We also represent the many other Gilmore voters who also want urgent and thorough climate action which means no expansion of fossil fuel industries," he said.
"We voters are very concerned that the Albanese government is too slow to cease funding fossil fuel industries in the face of ever-worsening climate change impacts such as the dreadful floods."
The petition presented to Ms Phillips contained three calls: to ensure the October 2022 budget contained no new commitments of public subsidies for fossil fuels and cancelled uncontracted commitments, to ensure no new lending to fossil fuels from Government agencies NAIF and EFA, and to launch a review into recurring spending on fossil fuel use.
Mr Rees said previous government spending had triggered the petition.
"OECD data show that in 2020 the Morrison Government spent more than $10b on fossil fuel subsidies and promised $3.5b in new handouts to gas corporations," he said. "This is wasteful spending.
"It slows down the investment in renewables we need, and is especially reckless at the present time of sky-high fossil fuel profits.
"This petition is signed by a huge number of Australians who have really heard the International Energy Agency's assessment that a world heading to net zero emissions means more jobs, more investment, lower pollution, and no new coal, oil and gas projects from 2021.
"That's the message we hope Fiona Phillips can take into government circles from very many concerned people in the Eurobodalla."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
