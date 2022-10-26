Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rex, Delta Air Lines agreement: Easier access from South Coast to USA

October 26 2022 - 3:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Airlines has launched a new interline service agreement with Delta Air Lines, allowing easier travel between regional Australia and the United States.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are now more accessible to the South Coast after Rex launched an interline service agreement with Delta Air Lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.