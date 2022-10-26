Batemans Bay Men's Shed have made a donation to support a local breast cancer fundraising initiative.
When Long Beach's Jude Rafferty's partner died of metastatic breast cancer in 2017, in lieu of flowers, Ms Rafferty decided to start a scholarship fund to support the McGrath Foundation.
Over the years since, she has organised fun runs, pink-dog walks, drinks, garage sales and other creative fundraising initiatives, always with the goal of raising $5000.
The money goes to supporting registered nurses to become McGrath nurses - trained in oncology and radiation treatment therapy and support.
The McGrath Foundation estimated 57 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer every day this year.
One in seven women will suffer breast cancer during their lifetime.
"We need to do more for those women," Ms Rafferty said.
It costs $140,000 annually to employ a fulltime McGrath nurse.
"We know the outcomes are better for those suffering breast cancer if they have a McGrath nurse," Ms Rafferty said.
"Every little bit helps."
When the Batemans Bay Men's Shed heard about the fundraiser, they decided to help out with a $1000 donation.
Men's Shed vice president Les O'Connell said the shed was delighted to support the cause.
The group annually decides to give the money raised from their last Bunning's barbecue fundraiser of the year to a charity.
He is good friends with Ms Rafferty and is always impressed by her commitment to the annual McGrath Foundation fundraisers.
Mr O'Connell said the men at the shed were eager to give as much as they could to the cause.
Ms Rafferty has now raised $6000 in 2022.
Ms Rafferty is hosting pink drinks and a sausage sizzle at Maloney's Beach on Friday night October 28 as the last event for the 2022 fundraising campaign.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
