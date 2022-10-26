Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Batemans Bay Men's Shed supports local breast cancer treatment fundraiser

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated October 26 2022 - 5:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Raffety, breast cancer patient Alison O'Hara, vice president Les O'Connell and the Batemans Bay Men's Shed committee supporting the McGrath Foundation. Picture James Tugwell

Batemans Bay Men's Shed have made a donation to support a local breast cancer fundraising initiative.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.