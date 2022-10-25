Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue has praised staff of a preschool in Catalina after the premises was evacuated due to smoke in the staffroom.
Fire crews from Batemans Bay and Moruya were called to SDN Batemans Bay Preschool just after 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, to reports of a potential fire.
A Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue spokesperson said crews were informed by staff that a staff room had filled with smoke, which had since cleared.
"After the power had been turned off, two firefighters with breathing apparatus thoroughly investigated the area utilising a thermal imaging camera," the spokesperson said.
"Thankfully, no fire was located and the site was handed back over to staff."
The spokesperson said the source of the smoke wasn't located, but it was believed to be caused by an electrical fault.
"We'd like to commend the staff on site who ensured a quick evacuation had taken place before our arrival," the spokesperson said.
"This made our job much easier, allowing us to get straight to work without having any delays due to people exiting."
However, Batemans Bay Fire and Rescue said their response to the incident was delayed several times due to the behaviour of other drivers on the road.
"We'd like to remind everyone to please indicate your intentions, pull to the left, and come to a complete stop if safe to do so when you see a fire truck with red and blue lights flashing and/or a siren on," the spokesperson said.
"Our response was delayed multiple times due to other road users continuing to drive alongside us instead of stopping, which prevented us from changing lanes rapidly to avoid traffic.
"A few seconds of your time may save a life."
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
