ON the invitation of Mrs. G. Mercer and Miss Mollie Louttit over 60 ladies assembled at the Shire Hall on Tuesday afternoon and presented them with gifts of material for making sweets for their stall at the Scotch Fair, which takes place in the Mechanics' Hall on 4th and 6th November. Choice roses and poppies graced the tables upon which was set delectable refreshments. Keen interest was manifested in the name guessing competition which was won by Miss Gwen Jeffrey, who was presented with a cake as her prize.
SUGAR is to be reduced to 5d per lb. on November 1, and there will be a corresponding reduction in the price of jams, canned fruits, jelly crystals, lemon peel, lemon and orange cordials of all kinds, and other manufactured products containing sugar.
The usual monthly meeting of the Moruya Progress Association took place in the Shire Hall on Tuesday last. Present: - Rev. G. A. Sanders (chair), Messrs. F. Sebbens, J. Foreman, L. Russell, G. Mitchell, O. J. Armstrong and Sec. C. Carter. ... It was decided to get permission from the Shire Council to remove the present bathing sheds to below Mr. Mitchell's mill. A number of members present volunteered to help in the shifting of the sheds. The matter of protecting the trees planted this year was left in Mr. Mitchell's hands.
Miss Winifred Wallace, elder daughter of Mrs. E. M. Wallace, died on 20 th inst. at her mother's home at Gundary. The deceased lady, who had been a martyr to rheumatics for many years, bore her affliction with a Christian fortitude that was an edification to the many friends who visited her in her sufferings. The parish is the poorer for her death inasmuch as she was an exemplary Catholic and an enthusiastic worker for the Church. ... Great sympathy is felt for Mrs. Wallace (mother), Mrs. Davies (sister), and Mr. T. Wallace (brother) in their bereavement.
MR. John Coppin, snr., was seized with a sudden illness which developed into bronchitis last week. At his wish he was admitted to the local hospital, where under the careful nursing of his daughter, Matron Constable, he is progressing satisfactorily.
ADVERT. WANTED. A GOOD Woman as Cook. Apply - CLYDE HOTEL, Bateman's Bay.
ADVERT. A BALL -in aid of- The R.C. Church Funds - will be held in- THE NERRIGUNDAH HALL -on- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 th 1922. Good Music. Double Tickets 5/-. Single 3/-.
MRS. CURTIS and; MISS L O'TOOLE, Joint Hon. Secs.
