Sugar price drops in 1922 for ease of cordial, sweet making

Updated October 25 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 9:23pm
An artists sketch of the mechanics institute, where a 1922 Scotch Fair was held.

ON the invitation of Mrs. G. Mercer and Miss Mollie Louttit over 60 ladies assembled at the Shire Hall on Tuesday afternoon and presented them with gifts of material for making sweets for their stall at the Scotch Fair, which takes place in the Mechanics' Hall on 4th and 6th November. Choice roses and poppies graced the tables upon which was set delectable refreshments. Keen interest was manifested in the name guessing competition which was won by Miss Gwen Jeffrey, who was presented with a cake as her prize.

