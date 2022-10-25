Miss Winifred Wallace, elder daughter of Mrs. E. M. Wallace, died on 20 th inst. at her mother's home at Gundary. The deceased lady, who had been a martyr to rheumatics for many years, bore her affliction with a Christian fortitude that was an edification to the many friends who visited her in her sufferings. The parish is the poorer for her death inasmuch as she was an exemplary Catholic and an enthusiastic worker for the Church. ... Great sympathy is felt for Mrs. Wallace (mother), Mrs. Davies (sister), and Mr. T. Wallace (brother) in their bereavement.