It was a sensory overload of colour, dancing and fantastic smells as Eurobodalla Multicultural Group held their annual Diversity Night celebration.
The tables of Moruya RSL Hall were piled high with a multicultural banquet from all corners of the globe - including a whole pig on a spit - to feed the more than 200 people who attended the event on October 22.
Adrian Farrant from North Durras was at the night and participated in the different cultural dances, enjoyed the range of musical performances and loved all the delicious food.
"It was one of the best nights out," Mr Farrant said.
"It drew a lot of people together from all different backgrounds, and that was so good."
He said a highlight was seeing so many different members of the community and different organisations within the area all in one place and celebrating the wonderful community of the Eurobodalla.
One of the event organisers Cel Desabella said her highlight was seeing everyone want to stay and keep talking at the end of the night.
"I loved that people wanted to stay," she said.
"We aren't funded, we just asked the community to contribute and everyone did."
Ms Desabella said some of the people in attendance had experienced negative things while migrating to Australia, and it was great to see them warmly welcomed and involved in a community.
For another event organiser Jan Frikken, just seeing so many people come together and, more importantly, want to come together and celebrate the community was a highlight. Ms Frikken, who also helped start the Hump Day Dinners socialising event in Batemans Bay, loves to see community leaders excited to organise events and build unity and community-spirit.
"I am just so proud such a new community can put on an event like that," she said.
Ms Frikken hopes Eurobodalla Shire Council will support the group by financially helping with the hall hire for future events.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
