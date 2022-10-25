Man escapes serious injury after Princes Highway crash in Coila

A man has escaped with minor injuries after a car towing a caravan crashed on the Princes Highway, Coila.
Police said emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Creek Street about 12.20pm on Tuesday, October 25, to reports of a crash involving a vehicle toing a caravan.
"The driver and sole occupant was trapped for some time before being freed," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
"The incident blocked the southbound lane, with a contra-flow put in place."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the man was treated for an arm injury, but was not transported to hospital.
An SES spokesperson said crews had been called to the incident to help free the man, but were called off before they arrived.
NSW Police have begun inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
