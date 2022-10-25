Learn how to take advantage of waste and worms to make your garden sing

A series of workshops teaching the Eurobodalla community how to transform their organic waste in their own homes will return to Moruya next month.
Eurobodalla Shire Council will host the popular composting and worm-farming workshops at the Moruya Waste Transfer Station on Yarragee Road, Moruya, from November 4 to November 12.
A council spokesperson said the workshops would teach people how to transform unwanted kitchen scraps and garden clippings into "gold-standard garden fertiliser".
"By co-opting worms and micro-organisms, residents can employ low waste, low emission and low-cost solutions to deal with organic household waste and help heal the planet with soil-enriching supplements," the spokesperson said.
Council's manager of waste services Nathan Ladmore said each workshop would include a course on both composting and worm-farming.
"Composting is a great option for everyone with a garden because it takes nearly all of your food scraps, leaf-litter and prunings," he said.
"While worm farms are perfect for people with more limited space or looking for a no-smell solution. Once you know how, caring for these amazing critters is both fascinating and easy. Either way, residents can easily reduce the amount of organic waste being sent to landfill.
"We have workshops for both options and on completion participants receive either a free compost bin kit or worm farm with worms, depending on the course attended."
November courses will run on Friday 4, Saturday 5, Friday 11, and Saturday 12 of November at the Moruya Waste Transfer Station, 21 Yarragee Road, Moruya.
Composting runs from 9.30 to 11am and worm-farming runs from 12-1.30pm.
More information is available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.