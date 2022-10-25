Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Learn how to take advantage of waste and worms to make your garden sing

Updated October 25 2022 - 5:49am, first published 3:23am
Worm farms provide home owners with a cheap and easy way to turn organic waste in prime garden fertiliser while reducing the amount of garbage going to landfill.

A series of workshops teaching the Eurobodalla community how to transform their organic waste in their own homes will return to Moruya next month.

