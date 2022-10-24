Road closures across the Shire as SES warns of potential flooding at Wamban

The SES has warned of potential flooding in the Wamban area after heavy rains closed several roads around the Eurobodalla Shire.
An SES spokesperson said people in Wamban and its surrounding areas should "stay informed" about "predicted widespread minor flooding" on the Deua River.
"You should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology," they said.
"Moderate rainfall across the Moruya catchment has caused river rises along the Deua River - minor flooding is occurring along the Deua River at Wamban.
"The river may peak around 5.2 metres on Tuesday morning, with minor flooding.
"Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low-lying minor roads and bridges, low-lying farm and rural areas, and low-lying areas next to the Deua River may be impacted by flood waters."
The SES lists several things people should do if they live in potentially impacted areas:
Meanwhile, more than 10 roads across the Eurobodalla Shire have been closed due to flooding.
A council spokesperson said council was urging drivers to take extra care in the rain, and to not cross any closed roads or bridges.
All sportsgrounds are also closed.
The road closures are:
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
