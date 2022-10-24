Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Road closures across the Shire as SES warns of potential flooding at Wamban

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
October 24 2022 - 11:06pm
Water over Hawdons Road in Moruya. Picture by Debra Strachan.

The SES has warned of potential flooding in the Wamban area after heavy rains closed several roads around the Eurobodalla Shire.

