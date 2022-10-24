If history is anything to go by, politicians aren't always the best sportsmen.
John Howard once bowled three laughable deliveries in a game of cricket with local children in Pakistan while Scott Morrison inadvertently tackled a child to the ground in a game of soccer during his last election campaign.
However, there was no such mishap for Angus Taylor when he played in a golden-oldies rugby match at Rugby Park on Saturday, October 22 as part of the Goulburn Rugby Club's 150 years celebrations.
The member for Hume was even praised by former Wallaby Simon Poidevin.
"His performance was quite impressive," Poidevin said.
"He was everywhere in defence, put in a few good runs, made multiple tackles and for a 56-year-old, he's still a very good athlete."
Mr Taylor came away relatively unscathed from his outing, but said he was aching a little after the match.
"I definitely felt sore in the body afterwards and I think I hurt a finger during one of the tackles I made, but in my experience, rugby hurts the most when you haven't been playing enough," he said.
"I had to use a bit ice, but I managed to get on my bike the following day, so it wasn't the worst."
Mr Taylor was the flanker for his side in the 9-9 all draw and said playing in those sort of matches helped him keep fit.
"I try and play a few golden-oldies games and it's always a lot of fun," he said.
"The reason I try to play with in them is to keep fit, but the older you get, the more you feel the tackles."
The golden-oldies match was just one of four played on the day, with the celebrations ending with an anniversary reunion ball.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
