Three Far South Coast organisations recipients of grants from IMB Bank

Three community organisations on the Far South Coast have received funding from the IMB Bank Community Foundation.
Narooma Men's Shed, Rally for Recovery, and TeenSafe Moruya all received grants from the foundation, three of the 52 community organisations across the country to receive funding.
Narooma Men's Shed will use their money to support the inclusion and empowerment of women through the purchase of appropriate tools and equipment, Rally for Recovery will purchase and install a new awning, and TeenSafe will put money towards their safe driving program.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation has been running for 23 years, and has donated more than $11.5m to more than 850 grassroots projects across NSW, ACT, and Victoria.
IMB Bank CEO Robert Ryan says that IMB Bank Community Foundation funding in 2022 will help community groups continue their work to deliver essential services for locals.
"There is no doubt that Australians have faced many challenges in recent years," said Mr Ryan. "Following global unrest and domestic challenges, it is the hard work of community-minded Australians that provides the on-the-ground support. It is a privilege to support people and organisations that donate their time, energy and care to help others in need.
"The community projects funded this year make a significant difference to the lives of Australians. They facilitate access to affordable groceries, opportunities to learn new skills to improve family life or employment, access to services or equipment to improve fullness in life, as well as many other life-changing benefits."
Disability programs, food and grocery services, and wellbeing support for men and women facing personal struggles, domestic violence, health challenges or homelessness are just some of the diverse and essential projects being funded by the IMB Bank Community Foundation in 2022. Funding will also go towards projects delivering training and education for young people, children's services, and employment support for Australians.
Mr Ryan said, "We are supporting 52 diverse grassroots projects that aim to build brighter futures for Australian communities. Funding will provide a much-needed boost as they rebuild, recover and plan ahead after several challenging years," Mr Ryan said.
"Demand for the services of charities and community groups has risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic. While the IMB Bank Community Foundation began in 1999, it is in 2022 that we feel the Foundation's role is more important than ever."
